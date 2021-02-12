frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.35

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 2946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.
frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)
frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
