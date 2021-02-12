frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.35

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 2946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in frontdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

