Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 47.4% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $31.31 million and $21.46 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00284267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00091267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.08 or 1.04270379 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

