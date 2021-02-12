Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 5.5%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 3,490,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,134,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Frontline by 17.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

