FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) Shares Gap Up to $100.50

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.50, but opened at $110.50. FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) shares last traded at $105.25, with a volume of 804,273 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £252.02 million and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.66. FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

