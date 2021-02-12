FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSKR opened at $17.71 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

