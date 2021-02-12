FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Short Interest Up 170.9% in January

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the January 14th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 606,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 2,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,884. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

