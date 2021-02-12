FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.83. 4,890,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,943,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FSD Pharma by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.