FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 3,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

