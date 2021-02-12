Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a growth of 677.3% from the January 14th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 35,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

