Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $335,951.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,729.41 or 1.00091985 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00045363 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00078780 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003414 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014182 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.