Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $335,951.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,729.41 or 1.00091985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00078780 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,730,743 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

