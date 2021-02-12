Fundamenta Market Cap Reaches $162,038.31 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $162,038.31 and $787,585.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00283486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00104925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092208 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,243.88 or 1.01170858 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

