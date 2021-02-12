Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Shares Gap Up to $101.00

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.00, but opened at $105.00. Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) shares last traded at $100.60, with a volume of 20,987 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £355.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.10.

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) Company Profile (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.