Furucombo Market Cap Reaches $23.13 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and $1.35 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00010650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

Furucombo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.