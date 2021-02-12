Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $2.14 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091775 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066109 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

Fuse Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

