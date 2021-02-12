Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.71

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 419257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

