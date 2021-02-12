Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 6.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $147.57. 13,541,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 9,907,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Futu by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Futu by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 551,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 761,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

