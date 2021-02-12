FUTURAX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,810.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $20,171.80 and approximately $3,810.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00092337 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002572 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

