Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Up 32.6%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) rose 32.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 39,645,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,267,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

