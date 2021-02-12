FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.05) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CBIO stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $150.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.