FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

