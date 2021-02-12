FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Issued By Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $363,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $303,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $642,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,797 shares of company stock worth $7,371,297. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

