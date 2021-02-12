FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Gladstone Land Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Land in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $17.93 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

