FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE GSL opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

