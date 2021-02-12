FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Cut by Piper Sandler

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

