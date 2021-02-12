FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issued By KeyCorp

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

CSCO stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.