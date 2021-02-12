FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Macquarie Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $113.24 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $113.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

