FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mesa Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MLAB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $283.69 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,056.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.