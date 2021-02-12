FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

