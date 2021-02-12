FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Raised by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

