FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. G.Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $110.26 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in FMC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

