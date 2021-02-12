FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $9.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$176.11.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$149.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$146.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$104.81 and a 12-month high of C$157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.