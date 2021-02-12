FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$176.11.

TSE IFC opened at C$149.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$144.53. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$104.81 and a 1-year high of C$157.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

