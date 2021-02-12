FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.75 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.