FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

SIOX stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

