FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.96).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $3.32 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

