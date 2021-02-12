FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Increased by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.50.

TSE SLF opened at C$62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

