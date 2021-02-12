FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -942.75 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

