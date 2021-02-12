FY2021 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 397.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 316.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.