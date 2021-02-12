FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.
