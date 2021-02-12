FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. G.Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.02. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

