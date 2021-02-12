FY2022 Earnings Forecast for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCC. Stephens began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $89.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

