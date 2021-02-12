FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.59.

KEY stock opened at C$25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.