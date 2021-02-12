FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Increased by Analyst

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tokyo Electron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.12.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

