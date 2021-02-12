G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading Down 5.2%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.89. 1,819,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,363,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

