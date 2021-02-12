Gala 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $88.25 million and $1.11 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 79.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

