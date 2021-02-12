Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Gap Down to $126.94

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.94, but opened at $121.40. Galliford Try shares last traded at $126.36, with a volume of 108,011 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.52. The firm has a market cap of £140.33 million and a P/E ratio of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.