Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.03. 1,798,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 417,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

