Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 1,579,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,479,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

