Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Joseph P. Beck Sells 4,965 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $182.93. 983,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

