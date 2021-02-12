Gas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.86 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00006929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $33.17 million and $11.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 49% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00285322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00102752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00078569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.33 or 1.03497851 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

